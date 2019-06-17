TAZEWELL - Joyce Ann McMahan, age 59, of Tazewell, TN was born July 25, 1959 and went to be with the Lord on June 14, 2019. She was a member of Roe Junction Baptist Church in Morristown, TN, where she was saved at an early age in bible school. Joyce was always full of life and had the ability to make anyone laugh, many will remember her by "Big Red" which was a reflection of her energetic personality. She is preceded in death by her parents Tommy and Ruth Johnson, sister Joretta Hopkins, and son Josh McMahan. Joyce is survived by her daughters Lindsey McMahan and Haley Justice. Grandchildren Austin, Madison, Chase McMahan, Braxton and Blaine Rolen. Nieces Jackie and Jerika Hopkins of West Virginia. Special life long cousin and friend Terry Futrell. Neighbor and friend Kenny Maynard who watched over her and helped her in her later years. She also leaves behind aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will miss her dearly. The family would like to give special thanks to Smokey Mountain Home Health and Hospice, and her nurses Shelby and Chasity.

A memorial service will be held Thursday June 20th at 6 PM at Clinch Mountain Overlook.