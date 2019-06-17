NEW TAZEWELL - Mrs. Juanita Hurst age 67 of New Tazewell was born August 27, 1951 and went home to be with Jesus on June 13, 2019. She was a very a faithful member of the Springdale Missionary Baptist Church and warrior for Jesus Christ.

She was preceded in death by her:

Son: Marvin Lipfird

Father: Robert Collett Sr. and Step-mother Deb Collett

Mother: Dora Miracle and Step-father Golden Miracle

Brothers: Chester Collett, Michael Collett, Sgt. Robert Collett Jr.and Jerry Collett Sr.

She is survived by her:

Husband of 40 years: Allen Hurst

Daughter: Holly and husband Nick Brinkley

Grandchildren: Allison Lipfird

Mary Lipfird

Logan Brinkley

Amanda Brinkley

Cameron Brinkley

Brothers: Johnny Collett and wife Debra

Tilman Collett

David Collett and wife Jinger

Robert Lee Miracle

Sister: Linda Shipley

Special Friends: Imogene Holt, Idella Johnson and Kathy Keck

And a host of nieces and nephews and other loving friends and relatives

The Family will receive friends Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5 PM till 7 PM with funeral services to follow at 7 PM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Hatfield officiating. Music will be provided by Barbara Hatfield and David Painter

Graveside services will be Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10 AM in the Irish Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers: Chad Bush, Nathaniel Daniels, Johnathan Collett,

Doug Collett, Dylan Collett and Ethan Collett

Honorary Pallbearers: Logan Brinkley and Cameron Brinkley

Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.