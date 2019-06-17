NEW TAZEWELL - Mrs. Juanita Hurst age 67 of New Tazewell was born August 27, 1951 and went home to be with Jesus on June 13, 2019. She was a very a faithful member of the Springdale Missionary Baptist Church and warrior for Jesus Christ.
She was preceded in death by her:
Son: Marvin Lipfird
Father: Robert Collett Sr. and Step-mother Deb Collett
Mother: Dora Miracle and Step-father Golden Miracle
Brothers: Chester Collett, Michael Collett, Sgt. Robert Collett Jr.and Jerry Collett Sr.
She is survived by her:
Husband of 40 years: Allen Hurst
Daughter: Holly and husband Nick Brinkley
Grandchildren: Allison Lipfird
Mary Lipfird
Logan Brinkley
Amanda Brinkley
Cameron Brinkley
Brothers: Johnny Collett and wife Debra
Tilman Collett
David Collett and wife Jinger
Robert Lee Miracle
Sister: Linda Shipley
Special Friends: Imogene Holt, Idella Johnson and Kathy Keck
And a host of nieces and nephews and other loving friends and relatives
The Family will receive friends Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5 PM till 7 PM with funeral services to follow at 7 PM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Hatfield officiating. Music will be provided by Barbara Hatfield and David Painter
Graveside services will be Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10 AM in the Irish Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers: Chad Bush, Nathaniel Daniels, Johnathan Collett,
Doug Collett, Dylan Collett and Ethan Collett
Honorary Pallbearers: Logan Brinkley and Cameron Brinkley
Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.