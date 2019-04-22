TAZEWELL - Mrs. Juanita McDowell age 99 of Tazewell, TN was born February 4, 1920 and went to be with the Lord on April 19, 2019 at the Claiborne County Nursing Home. She was a member of Gap Creek Baptist Church. She was an avid homemaker, loved her flowers and to cook for anyone who stopped by day or night. She loved to piece and quilt quilts that money couldn't buy. She made quilts that only love patience and time could make for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and all her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl T. McDowell; grandson, George Baker; son-in-law, Rev. Tony Baker; parents, James and Callus Chumley; sister, Maggie Kidd; brothers, Clayton, Roy and Albert Chumley; sisters-in-law,Ella Chumley, Kathleen Chumley, Lillie Chumley Margaret Clark, Opal Surber, Zula McNew, Mary McDowell and Edwena Jennings; brothers-in-law, Ned, Roy & Clyde McDowell, Fred Clark, Welsey Surber, Ulis McNew, H. Kidd and Eugene Asher, Ned , and several other family members and friends.

Juanita (Mamaw) McDowell is survived by her children: Jim and Doris McDowell,George and Statia McDowell, Glenna Baker, Bill and Jane McDowell, Grandchildren: Vicki & Barry Reed, Jill and Mark Newsome, Douglas Baker, Susan McDaniel, Mary Ann McDowell, Julie & Ricky Roberts,Lori & Vince Fiorentino, Clyde & Kelly McDowell,Eric McDowell, Great Grandchildren: Kacey, Zachary, Ethan , Kelsey, Allee & Josilyn ; Bethany, Austin & Bryce ; Ben, Clayton, Isaac & Gideon ; Connor, Brodie and Vince; Aaron & Gracie; Victoria & Ella. Sister: Mourine Asher. Sister-in-law: Marilyn McDowell. Brother-in-law: Bill Jennings. and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Monday April 22, 2019 at Coffey Funeral Home in Tazewell with funeral service to follow at 7:00 P.M. Monday night in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will be Tuesday at 11:00 A.M. in the Riverview Cemetery.

Minister: Rev. Ben Baker.

Singers: Barbara, Clint and Andy Hatfield.

Pallbearers: Grandson Clyde McDowell and Great Grandsons: Austin & Bryce McDaniel, Zachary Chumley, Connor, Brodie and Ricky Roberts, Ethan Newsome, Clayton, Isaac & Gideon Baker.

Honorary Pallbearers: Douglas Baker and Vince.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.