NEW TAZEWELL - Judy Bernice Meyers age 71 of New Tazewell, TN was born December 18, 1947 and went to be with her Lord and Savior June 17, 2019 at home with her loving family. She professed her faith to God at a young age and was a member of Clouds Memorial Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband Rev. Clay Meyers, parents, Ralph and Willie Mae Noah; infant sister Betty and brothers Billy, Bobbie and Wayne Noah.

Judy is survived by her Sons: Frank Allen and Thelma Meyers;

Michael Meyers,

Timothy and Christina Meyers;

Grandchildren Krissy Meyers, Allison Meyers, Jennifer Smith, AJ Meyers, Aaron Ramsey, Eric Ramsey, Anthony Meyers, Steven Meyers, Cody Cupp, Jadyn Meyers and Bryson Meyers;

Great Grandchildren: Christian, Bella, Camdan, Liam, Kilylee, Noah, Symphonie, Gracie and Baby Dante;

Sisters: Barbara Simmons, Bonnie & Loy Day.

Also a host of nieces and nephews.

the family will receive friends Thursday June 20, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Coffey Funeral Home Chapel in Tazewell, TN. Funeral service will be Friday June 21, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel with graveside service following in the Robertson Cemetery.

Ministers: Rev. Charlie Widner and Rev. Larry Beeler.

Singers: Terry Keck and The Living Water.

Pallbearers: Chris Douglas, Robbie Smith, Cody Cupp, David Simmons, Matthew Simmons, Randy Gilbert & Lucas Bailey.

Honorary Pallbearers: Anthony Meyers, Steven Meyers and AJ Meyers.

Coffey Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements.