MORRISTOWN - Kenneth Ray Wynn, Sr., age 73, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at his home. He was of the Baptist faith and a Mason of New Tazewell Evening Star Lodge #180. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Flora Mae Wynn.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Sonja Wynn; son, Kenneth Ray Wynn, II; daughter, Melanie (Bill) Black; grandchildren, Haley Wynn, Maddie and Makinley Black; brother, Donald (Lynn) Wynn; sisters, Vivian Massengill and Pat (Jack) Anderson; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Bladder Cancer Society, 12 Flansburg Ave. Dalton, MA 01226-1409.

Celebration of Life services to be held at a