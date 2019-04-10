NEW TAZEWELL - Lana Delores Turner, age 71 of New Tazewell, TN passed away in peace on March 31, 2019 after a prolonged illness. Lana was a member of the Christian Faith; she professed her beliefs early in life and was baptized at Union Chapel church. She enjoyed a long-time nursing career in Claiborne County and surrounding counties and played an active part in her families life. She is much loved and will be missed. Lana was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Lewis Turner, her parents Ferdinand and Frances Mae Snodgrass and a grandson, Dallas Rutter.

She is survived and grieved by the following: Julia Turner, Her daughter and her two children, Luke Andrew Evans and Vanessa Nicole Payne, along with her two daughters, Adrianna Kinsley Payne and Emmarie Gulley, and grandson-in-law, Devin Gulley; Jodi Siebert, her daughter, her son Drake Rutter and son-in-law Darron Siebert; Lana is also survived by her twin sister, Deanna Maples, husband Carl Maples, their son and daughter-in-law Johnny and Barb Maples and their children, Dakota and Natlie Maples. Lana had a host of friends including Kathy Edens.

Mom, Gam-Gam are no words for how much we love you. You will live in our hearts forever. Rest in Peace.

Thank you to all her family and friends for your constant love and support.

Graveside service 2:00 P.M. Thursday April 4, 2019 at the Cunningham Cemetery.

Minister: Rev. Frank Short.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.