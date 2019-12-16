EWING - Larry Jr. Littrell, 70 of Ewing, VA passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at his home. He was born in Imboden, Virginia on May 1, 1949 and was the son of the late Bill C. and Bessie Dillman Littrell. Larry was a minister and pastor in the tristate area for 47 years and had authored the book, Marked for a Miracle, of which he was very proud. He enjoyed the last ten years of his work life driving for Fuelco of Harlan, Kentucky.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Faye Templeton and bother, Robert Littrell.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Hazel Hensley Littrell; daughter, Leisa Faye Littrell Colinger; son, Chris Littrell and wife, Faith; granddaughters, Jessica Baker and Vanessa Laws and husband, Andrew; sisters, Carolyn Johnson and Betty McKinnon; brothers, Carl Littrell and James Littrell; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many, many friends that were all so special to Larry.

Funeral services will be at 8:00 PM on Thursday, December 12 at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel with Rev. Lonnie Lyke and Rev. Jack Welch. Family and friends will gather for graveside services at the Hensley Cemetery on Mink Lane in Ewing on Friday, December 13 at 11:00 AM. Larry's nephews will serve as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 until 8 PM at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel in Harrogate, which is honored to be serving the Littrell family.