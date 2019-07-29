SPEEDWELL — Larry Ray Chumley, age 70 of Speedwell, TN, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center in Johnson City, TN, due to complications from pneumonia, surrounded by his family. He was born in Tazewell, TN on September 13, 1948 to the late Albert and Lillie McDowell Chumley. He was a member at the Tazewell Church of Christ.

In addition to his parents, Albert and Lillie McDowell Chumley, he is preceded in death by his brother, Lynn Chumley and father-in-law, Fred Medley.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 and a half years, Bonnie Medley Chumley; son Bobby Ray Chumley and wife Linda Gail of Speedwell; mother-in-law, Reba Medley; sister-in-law's, Peggy (Earl) Lambert, Carole Chumley; nephews, Ronald (Linda) Lambert, Joey (Missy) Lambert, Phillip Chumley and Timmy Chumley; niece, Michelle (Perry) Richardson; great nieces and nephews, Kayla, Kenna, Gracie and Michelle Lambert, Derek Richardson, Jamie (Kimber) Richardson and Cody Richardson; great-great nephews, Cooper, Ryder Ray and Coleson Richardson; special friends, Leon Graves, Jerry Miracle, Kern Myers and Harry Gent and a host of other family members and friends.

Funeral service will be Saturday, July 27 at 3:00PM at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel with Rev. Ronald Lambert, Rev. Harry Gent and Minister Jim Callahan, music provided by Frank Chumley. Burial will follow in the Chumley Family Cemetery in Greasy Hollow, with Military Honors. Pallbearers will be Leon Graves, Kern Myers, Jimmy Hatmaker, Jamie Richardson, Jerry Miracle and Cody Richardson; honorary pallbearers, Joey Lambert, Sewell Wilson, Colby Cannon, Shane Evans, Timmy Chumley and Phillip Chumley.

The family will receive friends Saturday, July 27 from 12:00PM until the funeral hour at 3:00PM at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel.

Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to serve the Chumley Family. Leave online condolences and sign the guestbook at www.asvalleychapel.com.