TAZEWELL — Mrs. Leona Milton age 92 formerly of Tazewell, TN was born June 7, 1927 and passed away July 30, 2019 at Hancock Manor of Sneedville, TN. She was saved and attended Church of Ferguson Ridge in her younger years, retired from Donlin Sportswear. She loved quilting, sewing and everyone was fed that entered her doors, but most of all she was a loving Mother, Grandmother, great Grandmother, great-great Grandmother and sister. She was preceded in death by her two sons, Wayne Reece Melton and Roy Lee Melton; parents, Raymond and Bertha Leedy; sisters, Louvada (Dood) Whitaker Miller, Cornie Ellison, Beulah Sturgill, Nell Laws, Birdie & Hattie Leedy; brothers, James (Jim) Leedy, Junior Leedy, and Bill Leedy; grandson Jamie Melton; and son-in-law, David Parks.

She is survived by her Daughters: Erma Parks of Morristown, TN, Dorothy (Phil) Harrison of Sneedville, TN; Grandkids: L'von (Rick) Janeway of Morristown, TN, Michelle (Paul) Graves of Maynardvile, TN, Pam (Danny) Masingo of Tazewell, TN, Eddie (Jennifer) Parks of Maynardville, TN, Rodney (Melissa) Melton of Tazewell, TN, Chris Melton of Tazewell, TN, Susan Simpson of Tazewell, TN, Kristy (Nick) Cantwell of Sneedville, TN, Steven (Courtney) Harrison of Sneedville, TN, Marsha (Wesley) Christian of Sneedville, TN; Brother-in-law: Joe Laws of Harrogate, TN; Daughter-in-law: Judy Painter Melton; Sisters: Donna Mae Atkins of New Tazewell,TN, Bobbie (Domingo) Ruiz of Tazewell, TN, Judy (Larry) Painter of Tazewell, TN, Brother: Paul Leedy of Tazewell, TN; and a host of great grandkids, great-great grandkids and nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Saturday August 3, 2019 at Coffey Funeral Home with funeral service to follow at 7:00 P.M. Saturday night in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial at 11:00 A.M. Sunday in the Greer Cemetery.

Minister: Rev. Rodney Melton

Singers: Grandkids

Pallbearers: Andrew Hill, Danny Masingo, Wes Christian, Nick Cantwell, Steven Harrison, Cory Melton.

Special thanks to Dr. John Short, and all the employees of Hancock Manor Nursing Home and very special Thanks to Courtney Harrison.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.