TAZEWELL — Leonard 'L.D.' Taylor, age 86, of Tazewell TN was born May 23, 1933 and passed away on January 12, 2020. L.D. was a loving husband, father, and friend. He was a deacon at Raven Hill Missionary Baptist Church. L.D. was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He was loved by everyone who knew him and will be dearly missed.

L.D. is preceded in death by his parents Leonard and Martha Taylor. Children Frank Taylor, Joyce Taylor, and Betty Taylor. Siblings Charles Taylor, Orville Taylor, Pauline Cardin, and Estelle Bunch.

He is survived by his wife Louise Taylor. Daughter Jennifer Black and husband Tim. Siblings Jerry Taylor and Aileen Ervin. As well as several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday January 15th from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. The graveside service will be on Thursday January 16th at 11 AM in the Riddle Cemetery with Military Honors.

Minister: Rev. Lindell Welch

Singers: Descendants Thru Grace

Pallbearers: Rick Taylor, David Taylor, Jeff Taylor, and Lee Taylor

Honorary Pallbearers: Phillip Singleton and Joe McAnally