HARROGATE - Leslie Tammy Marie (Fultz) Pearson age 45 of Harrogate, TN was born March 21, 1974 and passed away peacefully on Thursday December 4, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side after a hard fight with cancer 3 years and 8 months. She is a member of Poplar Grove Missionary Baptist Church
She is preceded in death by her:
Father: Danny Lee Fultz
Husband: Timothy (Gremlin) Pearson
Brother: Deon Fultz
Grandparents: Alvia and Nila Daniels and J.D. and Edith Fultz
She is survived by her:
Children: Jeremy Daniels wife Erica
Jenna Beth Daniels
Grandchildren: Jessie Marie Daniels
Danni Daniels
Mother: Eileen Fultz
Brother: Leon Fultz who went above and beyond to take care of her during her battle with cancer.
Nephews: Johnaton Fultz and Clarissa
Joseph Fultz and Rebakah
Jacob Fultz
Great-nieces: Payton and Healey
Great-nephew: Alex Fultz
Special friends: Tina Mullins, Michelle Bunette and Debbie Lafferly
Care givers: Jessica Gent, Abby from Hospice and Jessica Daniels.
She was a loving and perfect mother. She worked hard all her life and took care of her children, nephews as if they were her own.
Leslie drove a semi-truck for over two years and loved it. She also served as a waitress at Heavy's BBQ for several years. She loved and cared for her dogs.
The family will receive friends Sunday December 8, 2019 from 10AM till 11AM at the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow in the Fultz family cemetery in Harrogate with the Reverend Doug Fultz and Reverend Earl Daniels officiating. Music will be provided by the Poplar Grove Church Singers.
Pallbearers: Johnathon Fultz, Joseph Fultz, Jacob Fultz, Terry Lafferty, Jessica Daniels and Taylor Lafferty.
