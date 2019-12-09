HARROGATE - Leslie Tammy Marie (Fultz) Pearson age 45 of Harrogate, TN was born March 21, 1974 and passed away peacefully on Thursday December 4, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side after a hard fight with cancer 3 years and 8 months. She is a member of Poplar Grove Missionary Baptist Church

She is preceded in death by her:

Father: Danny Lee Fultz

Husband: Timothy (Gremlin) Pearson

Brother: Deon Fultz

Grandparents: Alvia and Nila Daniels and J.D. and Edith Fultz

She is survived by her:

Children: Jeremy Daniels wife Erica

Jenna Beth Daniels

Grandchildren: Jessie Marie Daniels

Danni Daniels

Mother: Eileen Fultz

Brother: Leon Fultz who went above and beyond to take care of her during her battle with cancer.

Nephews: Johnaton Fultz and Clarissa

Joseph Fultz and Rebakah

Jacob Fultz

Great-nieces: Payton and Healey

Great-nephew: Alex Fultz

Special friends: Tina Mullins, Michelle Bunette and Debbie Lafferly

Care givers: Jessica Gent, Abby from Hospice and Jessica Daniels.

She was a loving and perfect mother. She worked hard all her life and took care of her children, nephews as if they were her own.

Leslie drove a semi-truck for over two years and loved it. She also served as a waitress at Heavy's BBQ for several years. She loved and cared for her dogs.

The family will receive friends Sunday December 8, 2019 from 10AM till 11AM at the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow in the Fultz family cemetery in Harrogate with the Reverend Doug Fultz and Reverend Earl Daniels officiating. Music will be provided by the Poplar Grove Church Singers.

Pallbearers: Johnathon Fultz, Joseph Fultz, Jacob Fultz, Terry Lafferty, Jessica Daniels and Taylor Lafferty.

