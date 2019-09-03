Linda Gail Brooks was born September 22, 1957 and passed away August 27th 2019 at home with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Nila Fultz and great nephew Richie Joe Rouse. She is survived by her husband of 43 years Daryl Brooks;

Sons: Chuck and Kelvin Brooks;

Joyce Brooks mother of Grandchildren Jenna, Jack and Nick Brooks ;

Mother and father in law: Stella and Ray Brooks;

Brothers: James Fultz of Virginia, Jerry and Peggy Fultz of Tazewell,

Sisters: Rose and Troy Johnson of Tazewell;

Pat and Bob Short of Tazewell;

Nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday August 29th, 2019 at the Coffey Funeral Home chapel in New Tazewell from 6-9pm, funeral service will be Friday August 30th at 10:00am in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel in New Tazewell, with graveside to follow in the Bethel Cemetery.

Ministers Rev. Tim Sharp and Rev. Tim Cosby;

Pallbearers: Robert Wright, Nathan Fultz, Paul Hipshire, Winston Brooks, Billy Rouse and Paul Shoemaker;

Honorary Pallbearers: Brothers in Law and Dennis Brooks.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

