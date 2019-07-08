Linda Hicks

NEW TAZEWELL - Linda D Hicks, age 71, of New Tazewell TN, formerly of Monroe and Atlanta MI, was born January 16, 1948 and passed away on July 2, 2019. She loved her family and animals especially her dog, Cocoa. Linda worked with the Claiborne County School System. She is preceded in death by her father Stephen Muishisky, brother Tim Muishisky, and many special aunts and uncles. She is survived by mother Helen Josephine "Jo" Muishisky. Daughter Jodi (Steve) Barker. Grandson Brandon Barker. Granddaughter Brooke Barker. Sister Tammy (Herb) Yount. Niece Sarah Yount. Great nephew Connor Boden. Special aunts Flora "Jane" Venable and Brenda Ratliff-Parrish and long term partner Paul Wingate. As well as many cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The Claiborne Animal Shelter at 1740 Main Street Tazewell, TN, 37879; phone 423-626-2686

The family will receive friends Friday July 5th from 4 until 6 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 6 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel.

Officiating: Rev. Lonnie Dalton

Obituary: Rev. Willard Wilder

Singers: The Gospel Strings
