SPEEDWELL — Linda Jean Russell, age 58, of Speedwell, TN, was called home on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Cumberland Village Nursing Home in LaFollette following a 6-week illness. Linda was the only child of Robert Ditt Russell and Lettie Mae Smith Russell. Born in Monroe, Michigan on September 8, 1960, she was a graduate of Monroe High School, Monroe Community College, and worked at Security Bank in Monroe.

A 30-plus year resident of Speedwell, she worked at First National Bank and Food City in LaFollette, but retired to be a full time care giver for her mother. She attended Speedwell Academy Baptist Church and Carr Baptist Chapel and is remembered for her inspiring testimonials.

Linda was an active member of the Sharon Shepherd Zumba Group in LaFollette and joyfully participated even after loosing her left leg several years ago. She is remember by all for her outgoing positive personality and joyful outlook on life.

Preceded in death by her father, Robert Ditt Russell and grandparents.

She is survived by her Mother, Lettie Mae Russell and many cousins.

She will be sorely missed by many friends and all who knew her.

Family will receive friends 12 NOON to 2 PM Thursday at Cross-Smith Funeral Home with Funeral to follow at 2 PM in the Chapel.

Rev. David Mundy officiating.

She was laid to rest beside her father at Yoakum Cemetery in Speedwell, TN.

Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home