TAZEWELL - Lon Ramsey Age 82 of Tazewell TN. Was born June 3rd 1937 and went to be with his Lord and Saviour on June 12th 2019. He was a faithful member of Straight Creek Baptist Church and song leader for many years.

Mr. Ramsey was a retired police officer of 34 years. Serving Claiborne County and Jellico TN as Chief of Police.

He is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Argil Ramsey, also brothers Ben, Tommy, Lunie, Wilson, and Charles Ramsey.

Mr. Ramsey left behind his loving wife of 38 years Vicky Ramsey. Also daughters Lillian Lackey of Roseville MI, Reba Ramsey of New Tazewell TN, Suzette and Scott Butcher of Tazewell TN. Son Chris and Debbie Bishop of Tazewell TN.

Mr. Ramsey also leaves behind 8 grandchildren Lon and Jessee Ramsey of Melbourne MI, Johnny and Ashley Ramsey of Oneida TN, Greg Nash of Roseville MI, John and Nikki England, Joe and Angelica England, Crystal Singleton all of New Tazewell TN, Breanna Butcher, Christa and Nathan Caldwell of Tazewell TN. Also 14 great grandchildren he loved dearly. Life long friend Charles Brooks and special nephews Darrell and Danny Ramsey. As well as a host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to Coffey Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

The family will receive friends Saturday June 15th from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 7 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. The graveside service will be Sunday June 16th at 2 PM in Cave Springs Cemetery.

Pallbearers: John England, Joe England, Greg Nash, Johnny Ramsey, Eddie Ramsey, and Nathan Caldwell.

Honorary Pallbearers: Charles Brooks, Darrell Ramsey, Danny Ramsey, and Scott Butcher.

Officiating: Rev. Jimmy Poore.

Prayer & Obit: Rev. Tim Cosby.

Singers: Wayne & Barbara Yoakum.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.