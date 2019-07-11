TAZEWELL - Louise (Coffey) Dotson age 75, loving wife and mother passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her Husband James Bruce Dotson age 78; sisters, Shirley Cosby, Mary Lynn Gray, and Gail Coffey. Louise spent her last 13 years working in the kitchen at Springdale Elementary School feeding children of our community. She is survived by Her Son: James R. Dotson

Sisters: Geneva Bierkampt and Teresa Holiway. Also survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

She requested that only a memorial service be held in remembrance of her on top of Clinch Mountain, date to be announced. She will be missed by many and always be in our hearts. A very special thanks for the people who visited and took care of her and Dad while they were living out their last days.

We love.

JRD

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.