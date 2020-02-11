NEW TAZEWELL — Marjorie Lucille Keck (Mrs. C. D. "Gob" Keck), age 96, of New Tazewell, TN, born, October 9, 1923, passed away, February 3, 2020. Margie joined Watson's Chapel American Christian Church on August 2, 1941, and was a life-time member. One of her greatest joys was teaching Sunday school which she did for more than sixty-five years. In her early life, she loved working on the farm and growing a beautiful garden to share with her family and friends. Later in life, one of her greatest pleasures was sitting on the front porch visiting with family and friends surrounded by her beautiful flowers.

MaMaw's strong Christian values, words of wisdom, and sense of humor will be greatly missed by everyone whose life she touched. She was preceded in death by husband, C. D. "Gob" Keck, Daughter and Son-in-law, Reba and Vaughn Widner, Sons, Kirby and Kermit Keck, Grandson Kenny De-Lynn Widner, her parents, Jim and Kate Lynch, Sister, Ruby Keck and several half-brothers and sisters.

Survived by Special Niece Euna and R. M. Dooley, New Tazewell, TN; Grandchildren, Patricia White, Andersonville, TN; Coy Delynn and Leslie Keck, Cleveland, TN; Sandra Keck and Teddy Hunsaker of Andersonville, TN; Denise and Marvin Keck, New Tazewell, TN; Betty and Doug Beeler, New Tazewell, TN. Great-Grandchildren, Kimberly DeAnn Hurley, Kevin De-Lynn Widner, Courtney Bowen, Cody Keck, Lindsey Poore, and Lacey Keck. Great-Great Grandchildren, Raygan Hurley, Easton and Henley Poore, Harper Belle Bowen, Cleo Jo Keck, and Brooklyn Keck. Nieces Lillian Elmore, Betty Kate Merrell, Glenda Darden and Bonnie Raper and a host of other relatives and friends.

Family will receive friends Wednesday, February 5, 6-8 PM, funeral service Thursday, February 6 at 11:00 AM, Reverend Tommy Russell and Reverend Dallas Harrell officiating. Music by Lindsey Poore, Lacey Keck, Brittaney Parker, Sue Dooley and Watson's Choir. Pallbearers: Coy Keck, Marvin Keck, Kevin Widner, Cody Keck, Anthony Poore, Rodney and Randy Dooley, Chris Parker and Teddy Hunsaker. Burial: Keck Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Watson's Chapel American Christian Church.

Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.