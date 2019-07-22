Mark Anthony Burns, 62, of New Tazewell, TN, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Park West Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky on August 26, 1956 and was a son of the late Arvilee and Verda Lou Evans Burns.

A graduate of the University of Tennessee, Mark worked for Vulcan Materials for 23 years and was a lifelong member of Redhill Baptist Church. He enjoyed his work very much and always tried to keep those that worked with and for him in good spirits. Mark also enjoyed woodworking and antique collecting.

Mark is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jill Henning Burns of New Tazewell; daughter, Michelle Elaine Haynes and husband, Will of Temple Texas; son, Mark Aaron Burns of New Tazewell; sisters, Linda Burns Fultz of Harrogate and Dinah Burns Presnell and husband, Ron of Pineville, KY; mother-in-law, Carole Henning of Tazewell; sisters-in-law, Julie Henning Collett and husband Richard of Wellington, KY and Amy Nunn of Tazewell and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, many friends, and his work family at Vulcan Materials, all who will sadly miss Mark.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Mark's memory be made to the East Tennessee Children's Hospital by mail at 2018 West Clinch Avenue, Knoxville Tennessee 37916 or online at www.etch.com/giving/donate.aspx.

A graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Town Creek Memorial Gardens with Rev. Mitchell Keck. A funeral procession will Leave Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel at 1:30 PM on Wednesday. Pallbearers will be David Evans, Tim Owens, Neal Medley, Chris Fultz, Scott Powers and Mitchell Keck. Honorary pallbearers are Ronnie Capps Mike Powers, Jeff Davis, T.J. Noah, Brody Edens, Ricky Fultz, Chris Goins, Mark Walters and Tom Sharp.

The family received friends after 5:00 PM on Tuesday, July 23 at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel in Harrogate, which is honored to be serving the Burns family. Leave online condolences and sign the guestbook at www.asvalleychapel.com.