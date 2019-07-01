NEW TAZEWELL - Mrs. Mercedes Harmon Beeler age 89 of New Tazewell was born February 4, 1930 and went home to be with the Lord June 27, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was saved at a young age and a very faithful member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her:
Husband: Odra Beeler
Parents: Homer and Ruth (Maddox) Harmon
Mother-in-law: Orpha Beeler
Brothers: Fitz Hugh Harmon
Stanley Harmon
J.D. Harmon and wife Marie
Lawrence "Tommy" Harmon
Sisters: Gonyou Hardin and husband Hugh
Wanda Sue Cole and husband Hollis
Brother-in-laws: Clay Neely and Earl Hurst
Sister-in-law: Opal Beeler
Nephew: Mark Cole
She is survived by her:
Son: Michael Beeler
Daughter: Jacquie and husband Robert Minton
Granddaughter: Dr. Jessica Minton and husband Jason Bull
Great-Grandson: Caleb Robert Bull
Sister: Santa Fay Neely
Sister-in-law: Sylvia Harmon
And A host of nieces, nephews and many other loving friends and relatives.
A special thanks and recognition are due to faithful friends, Don and Gladys Keck, Frank and Lagretta DeBusk, Melinda Honeycutt and compassionate and longtime personal physician, Dr. Luis Pannocchia.
The Family will receive friends Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 5 PM till 7 PM with funeral services to follow at 7 PM at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Robert Minton and the Rev. Sam Sweet officiating. Eulogy by: Lagretta DeBusk.
Music will be provided by New Hope Youth Choir and Connie Bryant.
Graveside services will be at 11 AM Sunday, June 30, 2019 in the Fairview Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Jim Bell, Danny Gulley, Dennis Reece, Matthew Reece, Spencer Harmon and Jacob Blankenship.
Honorary Pallbearers: Members of New Hope Baptist Church
Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.