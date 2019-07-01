NEW TAZEWELL - Mrs. Mercedes Harmon Beeler age 89 of New Tazewell was born February 4, 1930 and went home to be with the Lord June 27, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was saved at a young age and a very faithful member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her:

Husband: Odra Beeler

Parents: Homer and Ruth (Maddox) Harmon

Mother-in-law: Orpha Beeler

Brothers: Fitz Hugh Harmon

Stanley Harmon

J.D. Harmon and wife Marie

Lawrence "Tommy" Harmon

Sisters: Gonyou Hardin and husband Hugh

Wanda Sue Cole and husband Hollis

Brother-in-laws: Clay Neely and Earl Hurst

Sister-in-law: Opal Beeler

Nephew: Mark Cole

She is survived by her:

Son: Michael Beeler

Daughter: Jacquie and husband Robert Minton

Granddaughter: Dr. Jessica Minton and husband Jason Bull

Great-Grandson: Caleb Robert Bull

Sister: Santa Fay Neely

Sister-in-law: Sylvia Harmon

And A host of nieces, nephews and many other loving friends and relatives.

A special thanks and recognition are due to faithful friends, Don and Gladys Keck, Frank and Lagretta DeBusk, Melinda Honeycutt and compassionate and longtime personal physician, Dr. Luis Pannocchia.

The Family will receive friends Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 5 PM till 7 PM with funeral services to follow at 7 PM at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Robert Minton and the Rev. Sam Sweet officiating. Eulogy by: Lagretta DeBusk.

Music will be provided by New Hope Youth Choir and Connie Bryant.

Graveside services will be at 11 AM Sunday, June 30, 2019 in the Fairview Cemetery.

Pallbearers: Jim Bell, Danny Gulley, Dennis Reece, Matthew Reece, Spencer Harmon and Jacob Blankenship.

Honorary Pallbearers: Members of New Hope Baptist Church

Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.