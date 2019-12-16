NEW TAZEWELL - Michael Lee Smith, age 65, of New Tazewell TN, was born January 13, 1954 and passed away peacefully at his home on December 10, 2019. Mike was a proud and hardworking coal miner. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, UK Basketball, mowing, and eating. Mike was someone who took care of everyone around him. He is preceded in death by his father Carl Smith, mother Allie Smith, brothers John Smith, Eddie Smith, and Boyd 'Red' Stotts, brother-in-law Chris Love, and father-in-laws Joe Love and Clarence Pressnell. Mike is survived by his wife of 37 years, Charlene Love Smith. Sons Travis (Michelle) Smith and James Keck. Grandchildren Ethan Smith, Mallee Smith, Blake Smith, Hannah Sorke, Ruthie Brown, Ethan Sorke, Kaylee Keck, Hayden Keck, Isabelle Keck, and Abigail Keck. Siblings Carles (Joyce) Smith, Zonia Milligan, Annette (Waymon) Robbins. Mother-in-law Imogene Pressnell. Nieces and nephews Amanda Robbins, Nichole Frederick, Joey Yeary, Sarah Fuson, Carles Smith, Michelle Smith, Sherri Brock, Chris Stotts, Boyd Stotts Jr, Chasity Stotts, Johnny Smith, Angie Smith Misenheimer, Josh Smith, Sabrina Capps, Julia Smith, Rayven Love Singleton, Angel Barnard, and Jody Love. Brother-in-law Steve (Sherry) Love. As well as several, special great-nieces and great-nephews, and a host of special friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday December 14th from 5 until 7 PM at Upper Room Ministries Baptist Church. The funeral service will be at 7 PM in the church chapel. The graveside service will be Sunday December 15th at 2 PM at the Greer Cemetery. The procession will leave from Coffey Funeral Home.

Officiating: Pastor Ual Russell

Eulogy: Waymon Robbins

Music: Terry Keck, John Russell, and Brad Leach

Pallbearers: Carles Smith, Waymon Robbins, Gary West, Johnny Smith, Ethan Smith, Travis Smith, James Keck, Hayden Keck, Danny Callebs, and Joey Yeary.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.