SPEEDWELL — Mildred B. Brantley, age 95, of Speedwell TN, was born June 15, 1924 and passed away on January 28, 2020. Mildred attended Haynes Flat Baptist Church. Her faith was strong and she knew Jesus was her Savior, she read her Bible daily. Mildred had many proud accomplishments in her lifetime. She was a graduate from the Old Knoxville General Hospital of Nursing, where she got her bachelor's degree and became a registered nurse. Mildred helped open the first wing at UT Hospital, she later retired from the Knox county Health Department. She was inducted into the V.A. Museum in Johnson City as a proud member of the Old Knoxville General Hospital Nursing Graduates. Mildred spent the majority of her life devoting herself to the care of others, this was her proudest accomplishment. She is preceded in death by her parents Fred Brantley and Gillie Ausmus Brantley, sister Gladys Denton, brother W.C. Brantley, and nephew Richard Romines. Mildred is survived by her sister Annette Romines. Nephews Danny Romines and Freddie Denton. Nieces Linda Kidd, Clara Swann, and Mildred Ricketts. Special friend Dorothy Evans. As well as a host of great nieces and nephews, other family and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday January 31st from 6 until 8 PM at Coffey Funeral Home in Harrogate. The funeral service will be Saturday February 1st at 1 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel in Harrogate. The graveside service will follow in the Carr Cemetery in Speedwell.

Ministers: Rev. Travis Dunn and Rev. Ben Baker;

Singers: Haynes Flat Church Choir;

Pallbearers: Rev. Ben Baker, Clayton Baker, Tyler Singleton, Isaac Baker, Gideon Baker, Jeff Dunn, Bryce McDaniel, Thomas Chumley, and Lane Hopper

Honorary Pallbearers: Benny Swann and Marvin Bean.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.