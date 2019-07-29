TAZEWELL, Tenn. — Mitchell Carson Evans, age 46, of Tazewell, TN, was born April 4, 1973 and passed away on July 23, 2019. Mitch professed his faith in Christ and was baptized at an early age. He was a collector of vehicles, both two wheel and four. Mitch loved his family dearly and he will be greatly missed by them. For 23 years Mitch drove a truck long haul, over the road. He was a unique individual, who could make anyone laugh or smile. Mitch never met a stranger and would not hesitate to help anyone in need. One of the things he loved most was spending time with his sons, they are the lights of his world. Mitch is preceded in death by his Mamaw Gracie Payne, Mother Leona Evans Bunch, Step Father Hobart Bunch, Mamaw Berthie and Papaw Jay Raby, Papaw Carson Evans, Uncle Mitchell Williams, Step-Sister Candice Childs, and Special Friend B.J. Long.

He is survived by his wife Amy Evans. Sons B.J. Evans and Joseph Evans. Father Carlos Evans. Step-Mother Linda Evans. Mamaw Mae Evans. Step-Sisters Carmen Childs Kruger and husband Tyler and Crystal Childs Hollis and husband Marshall. Aunt Regina Evans. Cousins Dale Evans, Angie Evans, Linda Sue (Justin) Peters, and Cody Evans. Father and Mother-in-law Carl Ray and Patsy Sowders. Father and Mother-in-law Lawrence and Teresa Smith. Special sisters-in-law Carla Sowders, Cara (Justin Graham) Sowders, and Kimberly (Jeremy) McClain. Special friends Luke Evans, Little Jim (Janie) Hall, Mike Parkey, John Boy Ford, Troy Eads, Michael Brown, and Doug Long. Mentor Chico Long. As well as a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday July 26th from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. The graveside service will be Saturday July 27th at 10 AM in the Town Creek Cemetery.

Ministers: Rev. Johnny Parker and Rev. L.J. Ellis.

Singer: Regina Evans.

Pallbearers: Dale Evans, Justin Peters, Carla Sowders, Carlos Evans, Troy Eads, and John Boy Ford

Honorary Pallbearers: Luke Evans, Little Jim Hall, Mike Parkey, Michael Brown, Doug Long, and Justin Graham. Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.