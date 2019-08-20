HOUSTON, Texas — Mylus James (M.J.) Walker is making his final homecoming to Tennessee. He passed away peacefully at his home on July 31, 2019 in Houston, Texas. He and his wife Muriel lived in Beaumont, Texas for 46 years. Following Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and extensive damage done to their home, he and Muriel moved to Houston to be near their children and grandchildren. M.J. accepted this life challenge with his characteristic energy and determination, firm in the knowledge that God always is in control.

M.J. was born in Goin, Tennessee on February 2, 1931. He was one of 10 children born to Frank and Leona Walker. He served in the United States Air Force from 1950-1954 and graduated from the University of Tennessee School of Business in 1958. He and Muriel met on a blind date in 1954 and they married April 15, 1955. They recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary.

M.J. worked for the Firestone Tire and Rubber Company from 1958-1969. In 1970, he joined the GCR Group and opened M.J. Walker Tire Company in Beaumont Texas. He sold his business and retired in 1988. He enjoyed playing golf and became an avid vegetable gardener; known especially for his wonderful tomatoes. His greatest joy, however, was time spent with his grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his oldest daughter Yvonne Williams. He is survived by his wife Muriel Walker; his children Jimmy (Michelle) Walker, Denise (David) Malone and Alecia (Jeff) Mallett; his grandchildren Thomas (Stephanie) Williams, Laura (John Paul) Lind, Bryan (Ashley) Mallett, Jessica (Matt) Morrison, Matthew Walker, Meredith Walker, Emily Walker, Andy (Hallie) Malone, Charlotte Malone, Nathan Malone and great granddaughter Scottie Mallett.

A memorial homecoming service celebrating his life will be held at 3:00PM Saturday, August 24th at Carrs Branch Missionary Baptist Church, 302 Carr Ridge Road in New Tazewell. His final resting place will be in the Walker family cemetery near the same fields he plowed and worked as young boy.