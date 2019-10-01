NEW TAZEWELL - "We are indeed the light of the world, but only if our switch is turned on."

Today we celebrate the life of Nancy Jo Ann Buis Wilder, a woman who embodied the truth of this statement each day as a witness for God. She was a light to all who knew her and will be sorely missed.

On September 25, 2019, Nancy went to be with our Lord. She was 71 years old. Beloved daughter of Cora and the late John Lewis Buis Jr., she was born on November 15, 1947, and grew up in Tazewell, TN, alongside her brothers, John Lewis IIl and Fred William. She was preceded in death by her husband Lee Wilder.

She was a loving and devoted mother of Tracy and husband Bob Lorraine of Brooklyn, MI, LeeWayne Cole and wife Julie of Crossville, TN, Jerry Douglas Cole, Daniel Cole and wife Christy, Savannah and husband Matt Brogan, all of Sharps Chapel, TN, and Vicki and husband Eddie Links of Paoli, IN.

In addition to her mother, two brothers, and her six children, Nancy is survived by a host of grandchildren: Zachary Lorraine of Lansing, MI, Kaysee and husband Josh Squire, Emmalee and husband Jeremy Cole, all of Crossville, TN, Sophie Cole of Rocky Top, TN, Skylar and AvaLynn Cook, Lindsey Vanover, Jordan and Jenissy Hamlin, all of Sharps Chapel, TN, and Johnathon Brogan of Luttrell, TN.

As well as being a cherished daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother, Nancy will also be missed by life-long friends Glenda Hunley of Knoxville, TN, and Tim Muncey of Newport, TN.

Pallbearers will be Jordan Hamlin, John Lewis Buis IV, Zack Lorraine, Johnathon Brogan, Henry Shetler, Mike Deuber, and Mark Morron.

Honorary pallbearers will be Fred William Buis Jr., John Cameron Buis, and Dennis Myers.

The family will receive friends Saturday September 28th from 3 until 5 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 5 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. The graveside service will be Sunday September 29th with everyone meeting at Coffey Funeral Home at 2 PM to go in procession to the Brooks Cemetery. Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Officiating: Rev. Toby Dykes; Obituary: Rev. John Williams; Graveside: Rev. Brian Liford.

