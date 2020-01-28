SPEEDWELL, Tenn. — Mrs. Nina Sue Pierce, age 72, of Speedwell, TN, passed away Monday, January, 27, 2020. She was of the Baptist Faith, and was a member of New Salem Baptist Church. Nina enjoyed sewing, painting, attending and working in her Church, and being with her little dog, Molly. Preceded in death by Husband, James Lee Pierce, Parents, Fred and Lassie Owens Mayes, Brother, Mike Mayes, Sister, Reba Walden, and Sister-in-Law, Mildred Pierce.

Survivors: Daughter, Lenore Leach and husband, Roger; Special Friend and Companion, Jerry Miracle; Brothers, Marson Mayes and wife, Theda, and Dale Mayes; God-Child, Shayla Harbottle; Special Nieces, Mikaela Mize, Cindy Chumley, Jessica Tingley, Kim Graves, Becky Clanton, and Dawn Bruce; Sister-in-law, Reba Crowe. Several Cousins, and other relatives and friends.

A Private Family Graveside Service will be held. Online condolences for Mrs. Pierce may be made at www.waltersfuneralhome.net. Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Nina Sue Pierce.