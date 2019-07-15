TENNESSEE - Norman Stacy Wiley 39 born in GA raised in TN passed away unexpectedly after a bought with a severe illness on July 4th, 2019. Stacy is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Hester Hunter Massengill and Virgil Braden, his paternal grandparents Cecil and Louise Wiley, and his brother in law Robert Martin. Stacy is survived by his mother Rachel Hunter, his father Norman Wiley, his two sons Daimeon and John Wiley, brother Nolan Gibson, sister Krissy Martin, nieces Keisha Martin Yoakum and Sarah Garcia, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and extended family in TN and GA. Stacy is loved by all and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations due to lack of insurance.