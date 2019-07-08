WATERFORD - Hurst, Odoska "Dot", nee Mabe of Waterford, passed away June 30, 2019 at 94 years of age surrounded by her family. Loving wife of the late Garrette "Odell" Hurst; dear mother of Fran (Frank) Graham, Janis (Thomas) Lafnear, Ricky (Kathy) Hurst and William (Brenda) Hurst; proud grandmother of 9; dearest great grandmother of many; sister of Ida Mae Monroe, and the late Annette and Edith. Interment Fairview Cemetery in New Tazewell, Tennessee.

The family received friends Wednesday July 3rd from 4 until 8 PM at Coats Funeral Home in Waterford, MI. The family will also receive friends Tuesday July 9th from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home in New Tazewell, TN. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel, with the graveside service after in the Fairview Cemetery.

Officiating: Rev. Jerry Epperson

Singers: Rev. Jerry Epperson, Carolyn Epperson, and Mark Epperson