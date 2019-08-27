SPEEDWELL — Olen Ray Heck, age 66, of Speedwell, TN, went to meet his Lord and Savior on August 21, 2019 while surrounded by his family.

He was born in Middlesboro, KY on March 29, 1953 to the late Olen and Beulah Graves Heck.

Olen worked at General Motors for 15 years, and then retired from the Claiborne County Board of Education after 27 years. He was a member of Full Trinity Gospel Church. Olen had a love for guns and hunting. He enjoyed tractors and farming as well.

In addition to his parents Olen and Beulah, he was preceded in death his nephew, Jason Thomas.

He is survived by the following members of his family, loving wife of 47 years Joyce Heck, sons Charles Heck, and David Heck, and sister Janice Kilgore all of Speedwell, TN, grandsons John David Heck, Olen Isaac Heck, and Lucas Cain Heck, all of Harrogate, TN, uncle T.H. Heck of Speedwell, TN, and special cousins Jeff Heck and Linda Charter.

And a host of other cousins, relatives, and many friends who will miss him dearly.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Jeff Kersey, and Rev. Harold Sutton presiding. Music will be provided by Dustin Wilder, Lisa Kersey, and Vic and Danny Graves.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Hill Cemetery, Speedwell, TN.

Pallbearers will be his sons Charles and David Heck, Gary Monday, David Monday, Mike Kincaid, and Travis Monday.

Honorary Pallbearers will be his grandsons, John David, Olen Isaac, and Lucas Cain Heck.

The family of Olen Heck will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Heck Family.

