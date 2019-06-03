NEW TAZEWELL - Orban Fayte Amix Jr, age 75 of New Tazewell, TN, was born January 27, 1944 and passed away on May 26, 2019. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam, with the 81st Airborne. Orban is preceded in death by his wife Annie Elizabeth Amix, father Orban Fayte Amix Sr, mother Elsie Campbell Amix, son Freddy Jolly, and mother-in-law Emma Charles. He is survived by his daughter Patricia Amix, sons Paul (Glenda) Amix, Orban Fayte (Judy) Amix III, Ben Jolly, Dennis (Susie) Jolly, Ed Jolly, and Robert Jolly. Grandchildren Megan Shiver, Logan Shiver, Emily Amix, Sarah Amix, Abigail Hickey, Josh Amix, Emma Grace Amix, Justin Jolly, Chris Jolly, Denny Jolly, Brandon Jolly, Michael Jolly, Jeremy Jolly, Tiffany Shelby, Natasha Silva, Brad Jolly, and Kelsie Jolly. Several great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews. Brother Glen (Donna) Amix. Sister Louise Schmaling.

The family will receive friends Wednesday May 29th from 5 until 8 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Thursday May 30th at 10 AM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. The graveside service will follow in Irish Memorial Gardens with Military Honors.

Minister: Rev. Ronnie Pressnell

Singer: Thomasa Risner

Pallbearers: Paul Amix, Glen Amix, Logan Shiver, Michael Jolly, Brandon Jolly, Dennis Jolly, Orban Fayte Amix III, and Robert Jolly.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.