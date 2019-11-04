Nashville - William Otto Pearman of Nashville, TN, formerly of Cumberland Gap passed away October 18, 2019. He was born on May 17, 1937 in Cumberland Gap, Tennessee to Otto Pearman and Glada (Gulley) Pearman. Otto was a graduate of Powell Valley High School in 1955 and The University of Tennessee in 1961 with a BS Degree in Chemical Engineering. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force in Germany. He began his career as a Chemical Engineer with Uniroyal and was assigned to a project in Brussels Belgium where he met his wife Reine. During his time with Uniroyal he held several patents. Otto retired from GAF in 2002 after forty years of service – during his time with GAF he was responsible for building and starting several fiberglass plants in Portugal, Russia, and Thailand. Otto enjoyed traveling the world for business and with his family. He loved exploring new cultures. He will be remembered for his loving devotion to his family and kindness to all. Otto was an active member of Stephan's Valley Church in Nashville, TN

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Norman Edward Pearman, Auburn Douglas Pearman and James Gawain Pearman. Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 54 years Reine Marie Pearman; daughter Arianne Welch and husband Jim & granddaughter Alexa Welch of Dallas; sisters Ramona Weaver and Joan Miller and many loving family members and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, November 8, 2019 from 6PM until 8PM at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2PM Saturday, November 9, 2019 in the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel. Interment will follow in the Kibert Cemetery.

Pallbearers: Bob Weaver, Jim Weaver, John Weaver, Alburn Pearman, Jr., Danny Pearman and Bradley Pearman.

The Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to be serving the Pearman Family.