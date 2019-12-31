NEW TAZEWELL — Patricia Ann Boley, age 70, a resident of New Tazewell, TN, passed away December 21, 2019.

She was born on January 30, 1949 to the late Matt and Bonnie Thomas Wylie Johnson. Patricia was of the Baptist Faith, and she was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She will be missed by her family and all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother Luther Johnson, sister Elizabeth Epperson, and father of her daughter Bonnie, Dallis Wombles.

She is survived by the following members of her family, daughters Bonnie (Joe II) Singleton, and Luann (Tony) Stewart, son Roger Jones, and brothers and sisters Kenneth Wayne Johnson, Matt Johnson Jr., Geraldine Vaughan, Peggy Powell, Loretta Singleton, Steven Johnson, Tine Davis, Lisa Angel, Wayne Angel, and Mike Ward, as well as 11 Grandchildren, 18 Great-Grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends who will miss her dearly.

The family of Patricia Boley received friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral services were held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel.

Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Yoakum Cemetery, Speedwell, TN. Family and friends met at 10:00 a.m. at Green Hills Funeral Home to follow in procession.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Boley Family.

