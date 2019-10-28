SPEEDWELL — Pauline (Patterson) Earl, 91, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Born October 29, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Walter Arnold Patterson and Charity Ann Treece. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Didymus (Ditt) Earl, whom she married on November 4, 1942. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Bobbie L. and David C. Reitz of Port Clinton, Ohio; granddaughter and husband Jennifer and Frederick Cedoz of Alexandria, Virginia; and great-grandchildren Grant and Avery Cedoz. Also preceding her in death were her siblings Lula Evans, Clarence Patterson, Lolas (McNew) Templin, and Mossie Mae West.

She was a member of Red Hill Baptist Church. In addition to being our favorite storyteller, she was a planner, decorator, caterer, and director for numerous weddings, church events, and school activities.

Friends and family are welcome to gather for a graveside service with the Rev. Gary Mundy presiding at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery at 11:30 AM on Saturday, October 26, followed by fellowship and lunch in the church hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery Fund in care of Jim Welch, 877 Red Hill Circle, Speedwell, TN 37870.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.