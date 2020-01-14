HARROGATE — Rev. Ray Brooks age 92 of Harrogate, TN was born September 7, 1927 and went to be with the Lord on January 9, 2020. Ray was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. He was a former pastor of Oak Grove Baptist Church and Forge Ridge Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his:

Parents: Arthur and Lucy Brooks

Brothers: Arnold and Gene (Nolan) Brooks

Sisters: Edith Brooks and Edna Hamilton

Son: Gary Brooks

Daughter-in-law: Linda Brooks

He is survived by his wife of 67 years Stella Brooks

Children: Jerry and Alice Brooks, Daryl Brooks, Frances and Harry Blagg, Richard and Rhonda Brooks.

Grandchildren: Charles, Kelvin, Jason and Allen Brooks

Erica Blagg, Robert Hickey and Ashley Davenport.

Great Grandchildren: Jenna, Jack and Nick Brooks, Michael and Jase Davenport and Colton Hickey.

And a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 5PM till 7PM at the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2PM Sunday, January 12, 2020 in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Paul Collingsworth and the Rev. Leo Surber officiating. Music will be provided by Terry Keck.

Pallbearers: Grandsons

Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery.