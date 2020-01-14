HARROGATE — Rev. Ray Brooks age 92 of Harrogate, TN was born September 7, 1927 and went to be with the Lord on January 9, 2020. Ray was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. He was a former pastor of Oak Grove Baptist Church and Forge Ridge Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his:
Parents: Arthur and Lucy Brooks
Brothers: Arnold and Gene (Nolan) Brooks
Sisters: Edith Brooks and Edna Hamilton
Son: Gary Brooks
Daughter-in-law: Linda Brooks
He is survived by his wife of 67 years Stella Brooks
Children: Jerry and Alice Brooks, Daryl Brooks, Frances and Harry Blagg, Richard and Rhonda Brooks.
Grandchildren: Charles, Kelvin, Jason and Allen Brooks
Erica Blagg, Robert Hickey and Ashley Davenport.
Great Grandchildren: Jenna, Jack and Nick Brooks, Michael and Jase Davenport and Colton Hickey.
And a host of other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 5PM till 7PM at the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2PM Sunday, January 12, 2020 in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Paul Collingsworth and the Rev. Leo Surber officiating. Music will be provided by Terry Keck.
Pallbearers: Grandsons
Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery.