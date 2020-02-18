NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. — Ms. Reba J. Honeycutt age 62 of New Tazewell, TN was born September 20, 1957 and departed this life on February 11, 2020. Reba was saved at Duncan Chapel Baptist Church at the age of 20.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Sidney and Delora Prater, Brothers: Larnie King and Tommy Prater, Sisters: Juanita Dillman, Debbie Miracle, and Donna Prater, and life long partner George Waddell.

She is survived by her loving son James Carson "Jamie" Honeycutt, whom she loved more than life; son and caregiver Brent Miracle, special friend and caregiver Scarlett Fraley, lifelong friend Debbie Shockley, and a host of other relatives, friends and loving neighbors.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Duncan Chapel Baptist.