NEW TAZEWELL - Regina Ann England Laws, age 59, of New Tazewell, TN; was born March 29, 1960 and passed away on November 28, 2019, at home with her family as a result of cancer. Regina was saved and baptized; and she belonged to Goins Chapel Baptist Church. She was a member of the England Furniture family for thirty years and loved her work family. Regina was a wonderful grandmother, mother, and wife; who was loved by everyone. Her grandchildren were one of her greatest joys in life. She will be missed dearly, but never forgotten. Regina is preceded in death by her mother Virginia England, brother Alan England, and mother-in-law Nell Laws. She is survived by her husband of 39 years Jerry Laws. Daughters Julie (Ray) Compton and Sarah Laws. Grandchildren T.J. Horton, Joshua Horton, Chelsea Compton, and Colton Laws. Father Carson England. Brother Dennis (Sandy) England. Sister Brenda (Pete) McDaniel. Father-in-law Joe Laws. As well as a host of brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday December 3rd from 6 until 8 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 8 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel.

Ministers: Pastor Joe Laws and Rev. Jackie Day

Singers: Goins Chapel Choir

Pallbearers: Jeremy Laws, Scottie Laws, Mark Laws, Danny Laws, Greg Laws, Jackie Laws, Butch Laws, Michael Laws, Matthew Laws, Scott Leedy, Shawn Leedy, Steve Leedy, Luke Holt, T.J. Horton, Josh Horton, Ray Compton, Jason England, Dennis England, Tristan Mullins, Rocky McDaniel, and Micah Rutherford. Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.