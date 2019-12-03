TAZEWELL – Robert Hill Hopson, age 86, was born May 26, 1933 in Prestonsburg, KY,A and passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 peacefully at his home surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Bobby graduated from Bell County High School. He was a retiree of the United States Navy & Air Force with 20 years of service. He had many other jobs including with his brothers at the Hopson Dental Lab in Middlesboro, KY and the United States Postal Service in North Carolina and Arizona.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 56 years Alice Hopson, 5 children, 17 grandchildren, and 13 greatgrand children.

The family will host a celebration of life at the New Tazewell Armory Thursday, December 5, 2019 form 6:00pm to 8:00pm. All are encouraged to attend and bring memories of this wonderful man.