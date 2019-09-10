CUMBERLAND GAP — Ronnie Lee Dills, age 61, of Cumberland Gap TN, was born February 22, 1958 and passed away on September 5, 2019. Ronnie liked to sit on his porch and take care of his property, he liked to feed and watch the hummingbirds. He also liked to garden. Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents Ted and Thelma Dills, grandparents Edd and Creasie Mayes, grandparents Ma and Pa Dills, one Uncle, and one Aunt. He is survived by his girlfriend Angie Crutchfield. Seven Uncles. Six Aunts. Special little buddy Kovic Marcum. As well as a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will hold a graveside service on Sunday September 8th at 2 PM in the Greasy Hollow Cemetery. Anyone who would like to go in procession may meet at Coffey Funeral Home in New Tazewell at 1 PM on Sunday.

Minister: Mike Inklebarger

Pallbearers Family and Friends.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.