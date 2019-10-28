NEW TAZEWELL - Rosa Minton Stubblefield Dyke age 95 was born December 11, 1923 and passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Claiborne Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of New Tazewell, where she was church clerk for 59 years. She worked a number of years at Claiborne County Hospital in the office. She and her husband were the owners and operators of the New Tazewell Dry Cleaners until their retirement.

She was preceded in death by her:

Parents: John Harvey Minton Sr. and Jennie Minton

Brothers: Andrew, Elbert, Willie, Scott, Roy, and John H.

Sister: Hazel Minton

She is survived by several nieces and nephews and a host of many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 12 noon until 2PM with funeral services to follow at 2PM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Bill Duncan officiating.

Music will be provided by Patricia Tarter and Vivian Buford.

Burial will follow in the Shoemaker Cemetery

Pallbearers: Stanley Breeding, Allen Collier, Don Ray Fannon, Jacob Lefevers, Eddie Ogan

And Chris Whitaker.

Our family wishes to extend our gratitude and thanks to Claiborne Health and Rehabilitation Center employees for the great care and comfort of Rosa. Thank you to Rosa's best friend Bula Taylor.

Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.