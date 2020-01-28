TAZEWELL — Rosia Cook, age 75, of Tazewell TN, was born May 24, 1944 and passed away on January 26, 2020. Rosia was saved at an early age and was a devoted member of Liberty Baptist Church. She adored her children, grandchildren, and great granddaughter. Rosia devoted her life to her family and her church. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her husband Kyle Cook, daughter Tammy Cook, parents Charlie and Edith Loope, sister Betty Loope, and brother Cecil Loope. Rosia is survived by her daughters Karen (Jim) Williams and Melinda Wilson. Grandchildren Brittany Williams (Dylan Buis), Makayla Wilson (Daniel Liford) and Riley Wilson. Great granddaughter Willow Buis. Brothers Charles Loope and Darrell Loope. Special friend Sherman Hatfield. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday January 28th from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. The graveside service will be Wednesday January 29th at 11 AM in the Liberty Cemetery.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.