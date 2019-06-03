HANCOCK COUNTY - Ruby E. Mannon, age 94, passed away at her home in Hancock County, TN and went home to be with Jesus Christ and fourteen other siblings, on May 30, 2019.

She was born in Hancock County on November 7, 1924. Ruby was the daughter of James Payton "Pate" Manning and Jelina Grace Muncy Manning.

Aunt Ruby lived in Ohio for several years before returning home to live with her sister Martha Wheat. While living in Ohio she worked as a in home caregiver. She was also a faithful member of Mt. Zion Baptist church when she was able to attend.

In addition to her parents, Aunt Ruby was preceded in death by her siblings, Leon Manning, Herman Manning, Henry Manning, Ira Manning, Ray Manning, Charlie Manning, Joe Manning, Lester Manning, Warren Manning, Martha Wheat, Mary Francis, and Helena Collins and two infant children.

Aunt Ruby leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family would like to thank Jennifer Daniels and Katrina Bolden for loving and caring for Aunt Ruby.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on May 31, 2019 at Mount Zion Baptist Church with a visitation one hour prior. Rev. Travis Pressnell and Rev. Kenny Williams officiating. Special music by Jaylen Pressnell and Jadon Hopkins.

Aunt Ruby Mannon will be laid to rest in the Mount Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.

Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel is honored to serve the Mannon Family.