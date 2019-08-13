SPEEDWELL — Rufus William Irvin, 56 of Speedwell, TN, departed this life on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at his home. Rufus Was born in Middlesboro, KY on September 2, 1962, and was a son of the late Moss Sewell and Genevia Paul Irvin. Rufus was of the Baptist faith and couldn't wait to be in the presence of the Lord.

Rufus was a farm manager for Haymaker Farms for 43 years and loved nothing more than being on the farm. The entire Robertson family were not only his employers, but he referred to them as his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hobert and Bessie Irvin and Lonnie and Melda Paul.

Rufus is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Sandra Irvin. Together they had five children, Rufus Irvin II, Kelsey Irvin, Lee Hardin, Amanda Bradley and husband, Derek and Hannah Hensley and husband, Kevin; grandchildren, Adrian Irvin, Trey Irvin, Ivan Rouse, Brooke Irvin, Gracie Hardin, Nathan Hardin and Adyson Bradley; ten brothers and sisters that loved him dearly, Wanda Sue Irvin, Dolly (Fred) Massengill, William " Bill"(Norma) Irvin, Carl Irvin, Patsy (Carlos) Bennett, Marvin (Doris) Irvin, Paul (Linda) Irvin, Walter (Gina) Irvin, Frank Irvin, Fay (J.R.) Laws, and a friend he considered a brother, Arthur Mitchell; as well as a host of nieces and nephews who dearly loved their Uncle Rufus. Anyone that knew Rufus, Knew that his family was his world.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 10 at Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel with Rev. Chad Redmond, Rev. Jack Welch, Rev. Jim Hurst and Rev. Randy Hurst officiating. Burial will follow in the Shiflet Private Family Cemetery in Speedwell. Pallbearers are Derek Bradley, Kevin Hensley, Carla Sowders, Frank Irvin, Marvin Irvin, Stephen Childress, Brent Epperson and Johnny Leonard, II. Honorary pallbearers will be his numerous friends and family members, and the family is so appreciative of the care provided to Rufus over the past several years from Davita Dialysis Center, Amedisys Home Health, Lifeline Transportation and Smokey Mountain Hospice.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 9 PM Friday at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel in Harrogate, which is honored to be serving the Irvin family. Leave online condolences and sign the guestbook at www.asvalleychapel.com.