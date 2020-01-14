SPEEDWELL, Tenn. — Ruthie Hester Hurst, age 79, of Speedwell, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. Member of Speedwell Freewill Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Freeman and Milda Capps Pierce; infant brother, Charlie Pierce; sister, Wilma (Pat) McNew.
Survivors
Husband of 61 years Rev. Jim Hurst
Sons: James Hurst
Randy (Linda) Hurst
4 Grandchildren:
2 Step grandchildren
Several Great Grandchildren
Sister: Virginia Fortner
Services 11 AM Thursday January 9, at Speedwell Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Jeremiah Bean and Rev. Lonnie Lyke officiating with the interment to follow at Greasy Hollow Cemetery.
Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home.