Ruthie Hester Hurst

SPEEDWELL, Tenn. — Ruthie Hester Hurst, age 79, of Speedwell, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. Member of Speedwell Freewill Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Freeman and Milda Capps Pierce; infant brother, Charlie Pierce; sister, Wilma (Pat) McNew.

Survivors

Husband of 61 years Rev. Jim Hurst

Sons: James Hurst

Randy (Linda) Hurst

4 Grandchildren:

2 Step grandchildren

Several Great Grandchildren

Sister: Virginia Fortner

Services 11 AM Thursday January 9, at Speedwell Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Jeremiah Bean and Rev. Lonnie Lyke officiating with the interment to follow at Greasy Hollow Cemetery.

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Claiborne Progress from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
