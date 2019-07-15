BEAN STATION - Scotty Lynn Lane, 55, Bean Station, passed away Sunday April 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Roxey Posey, and his parents, Elsie Posey Lane and Carson Kyle Lane. He is survived by his wife Barbara Lane and his loving daughter Breanna Lane; brother, beloved Marty Lane. (We will miss you forever). We all love you but God loves you more. Graveside service will be Thursday July 18, 2019 at 7 P.M. in the Lane Family Cemetery.
Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.