Mrs. Shirley Hatfield age 72 of New Tazewell, TN was born October 1, 1946 and went to be with the Lord on June 29, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side.

Shirley was a member of Fairview Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her:

Parents: Troy and Gracie Moore

Brothers: Wendell and John Moore

Sister: Ailene Burgin

She is survived by her:

Husband: Junior Hatfield

Daughters: Missy and husband Richard Cody

Susan and husband Steve Singleton

Angie and husband Russell Quick

Grandchildren: Jackie Singleton, R.J. Quick and Jacob Quick

Brothers: Don Moore and Virgil Moore

Sisters: Betty Sue Earl and Patsy Henry

Very special friend: Betty Ray

And a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Monday July 1, 2019 from 5PM till 7PM with funeral services to follow at 7PM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jack Daniels officiating. Music will be provided by Jack Daniels.

Graveside services will be conducted Tuesday July 2, 2019 at 10AM in the Cave Springs Cemetery.

Pallbearers: Richard Cody, Steve Singleton, Russell Quick, Roger Lindsey, Brian Terres And David Henry

