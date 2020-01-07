NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. — Shirley Pauline Pendleton, of New Tazewell, TN, went to her heavenly home on Sunday December 29, 2019 at the age of 78. She was born September 28, 1941. Pauline loved to care for others and chose to become a nurse as it suited her kind, compassionate heart. She was a loving, encouraging mother that fiercely cherished her family. She was hardworking, diligent, and determined, always hopeful, always looking to the future. Her hands were rarely still and she had many hobbies along with an always optimistic, can-do attitude. She took joy in gardening, nature, Sunday dinners and baking many after school treats. Thank you Mom for all you did, for teaching by example. You will be forever loved and missed.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents Jake and Axie Skidmore. Husband Lebert Pendleton. Son Jamie Pendleton. Sisters Juanita Baker and Barbara Parker. She is survived by her children Karen Johnson, Lisa Davis, Jason Pendleton, and Robin Pendleton. Grandchildren Summer Johnson, David Johnson, Raina Davis, Emily Pendleton, and Christopher Rhymer. Sisters Joyce Burchette and Linda Skidmore.

The family received friends Wednesday January 1st from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 7 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. The graveside service was held Thursday January 2nd at 11 AM in the Oak Grove Cemetery.

Pallbearers: Scott Johnson, David Johnson, Johnny Parker, Mike Parker, and Eddie Todd Trent.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.