CLAIBORNE — Steve passed away Sept. 23, 2019 at home after a short illness.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Wilburn Johnston and Vearl Cline Johnston.

He is survived by his two sons, Joseph and Jonathan Johnston; two grandchildren Evan and Ella Johnston; sister Janet Johnston Lynch, of Harrogate; and brother Larry Johnston.

A graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery Saturday, Oct. 26 at noon.

Special people, relatives and friends are Leann Davis, Jesse Smith, Carolyn Carey, Bill Angel, Kenneth Green, Kathey Green, Tony Bradley, Billie Jean Johnston, Pam Johnston Vannoy, Ginger Johnston Beason, uncle Joy Johnston and many others who loved him.