SNEEDVILLE - Tavie Winkler Sutton age 97 of Sneedville, Tennessee was born August 7, 1921, passed away Wednesday night, May 22, 2019. She was born the daughter of Mark and Emily Myers Winkler. On May 24, 1941, she was married to Dewey Sutton for 64 + years. They were blessed with 5 children. Her husband, Dewey Sutton and one son, Troy James Sutton preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents and her 3 sisters, Naomi (Lee) Seal, Viola (Rewey) Lawson, and Grace Winkler and 2 brothers Xenia (Nellie) Winkler and Guy (Sylvia) Winkler. Tavie was saved at Idas Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at age 13 during a revival when Virch Hipshire was the pastor-back in 1934.

She leaves behind sons: Howard (Barbara) Sutton.

Dayton (Julia) Sutton, Lee Roy Sutton.

Daughter: Imogene (James) Mabe

Daughter-in-law: Wanda Sutton Stanifer

2 Grandsons: Rick Sutton and Michael Sutton

5 Grand-daughters: Rita Wright, Anita Sutton, Karen Holt, Susan McGaha, Sherry Greene.

11 great-Grandchildren: Allyson Cagle, Ashyn Cagle, Alyssa Hopkins, Jacob Holt, Caleb Holt, Travie McGaha, Russell Brewer, Lexie Brewer, Matilda Greene, Isabella Sutton and Aidan Sutton.

The family would like to thank Dr. John Short, Hancock Manor Nursing Home and Hancock Wellmont Hospital doctors and staff, Freda Davis of Hancock County Home Health for their love and care in the last 29 days of her earthly life. Our precious Mom and Mamaw is not dead, she just passed from our presence into the presence of God. Paradise.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 9:00 P.M. Friday May 24, 2019 at Coffey Funeral Home in Tazewell, TN. Funeral service will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday May 25, 2019 at Ida's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Sneedville, TN with Rev. Bob Davis and Rev. Jim Seals officiating. Burial in Barnard/Winkler Cemetery in Hancock County.

Serving as Pallbearers will be Rick Sutton, Michael Sutton, Fay Lawson, Nathan Holt, Russell Brewer, Roger Winkler and Dennis Winkler. Honorary Pallbearers: Carlton Greene and Chuck McGaha.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.