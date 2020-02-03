CUMBERLAND GAP — Terry Lynn King, age 59, of Cumberland Gap TN, was born November 21, 1960 and passed away on January 28, 2020. Terry was the pastor and a member of Clairfield Missionary Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his father Haggard King and mother Lucille King.

Terry is survived by his wife Patricia King. Brothers - Joe King and Donnie King. Sisters - Brenda Thomas and Linda Thomas. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews, other family, and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

The family will receive friends Saturday February 1st from 6 until 9 PM at Clairfield Missionary Baptist Church. The funeral service will be Sunday February 2nd at 1 PM in Clairfield Missionary Baptist Church. The graveside service will follow at King Cemetery.

Ministers: Rev. Kevin Turner and Rev. Johnny Parker;

Singers: Clairfield Church Choir, Jackie Murphy, Kelly Hatfield, and Joyce Teague;

Pallbearers: Rick Fuson, Mitchell Cobb, Anthony Hurst, Denzel Taylor, Paul David Pears, Troy Cobb, and Dustin Smith. Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.