TAZEWELL — Mrs. Velma Sue Carpenter age 66 of Tazewell, TN was born September 13, 1952 and passed away Friday August 30, 2019. She was a member of TNT Church of the Living God. Velma enjoyed spending time with her friends during the morning breakfast crew at Hardee's.
She was preceded in death by her:
Grandson: Nicholas Barnard
Brothers: Bronell Fultz and Charles Fultz.
She is survived by her:
Husband: Roger Carpenter
Daughters: Rhonda and husband Aman Verma
Kelly Lewis
Granddaughter: Chasity Barnard
Sisters: Willa Mae Johnson, Gladys Thomas and Phillis Long
Brother: Bennie Fultz
Several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends Wednesday September 4, 2019 from 5PM till 8PM at the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10AM Thursday September 5, 2019 in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Paul Dean officiating. Music will be provided by Allison and Donnie Harrison.
Burial will follow in the Pleasure Drive Cemetery.
Pallbearer: James Cosby, David Roberts, Melissa Bonney, Rodney Bolden, Isaac Thomas and Freddie Buis.
