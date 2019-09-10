TAZEWELL — Mrs. Velma Sue Carpenter age 66 of Tazewell, TN was born September 13, 1952 and passed away Friday August 30, 2019. She was a member of TNT Church of the Living God. Velma enjoyed spending time with her friends during the morning breakfast crew at Hardee's.

She was preceded in death by her:

Grandson: Nicholas Barnard

Brothers: Bronell Fultz and Charles Fultz.

She is survived by her:

Husband: Roger Carpenter

Daughters: Rhonda and husband Aman Verma

Kelly Lewis

Granddaughter: Chasity Barnard

Sisters: Willa Mae Johnson, Gladys Thomas and Phillis Long

Brother: Bennie Fultz

Several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday September 4, 2019 from 5PM till 8PM at the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10AM Thursday September 5, 2019 in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Paul Dean officiating. Music will be provided by Allison and Donnie Harrison.

Burial will follow in the Pleasure Drive Cemetery.

Pallbearer: James Cosby, David Roberts, Melissa Bonney, Rodney Bolden, Isaac Thomas and Freddie Buis.

